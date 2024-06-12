AIRLINK 74.53 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.36%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
DFML 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.91%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.39%)
FCCL 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 30.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.8%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
HASCOL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
HBL 105.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.66%)
HUBC 138.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.66%)
HUMNL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.12%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.25%)
MLCF 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.82%)
OGDC 119.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.29%)
PAEL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.32%)
PPL 114.06 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.39%)
PRL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.05%)
PTC 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.34%)
SEARL 58.79 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.67%)
SNGP 61.69 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.95%)
SSGC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
TPLP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TRG 62.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
UNITY 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 7,588 Increased By 44.6 (0.59%)
BR30 24,243 Increased By 208.1 (0.87%)
KSE100 72,988 Increased By 398.3 (0.55%)
KSE30 23,283 Increased By 146.1 (0.63%)
Indian rupee may drop to all-time low before US inflation, Fed rate projections

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2024 10:15am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee may dip to an all-time low at open on Wednesday ahead of important US inflation data and new interest rate forecasts by Federal Reserve officials.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at 83.58-83.60 to the US dollar, compared with 83.5650 in the previous session and past the lifetime low of 83.5750 hit in April.

The rupee on Tuesday dropped past the long-held support of 83.50-83.55.

“The way it has been, it is always unexpected when you see a move beyond the set range,” a currency dealer at a bank said.

“These range breakouts, however, have not amounted to big moves and I think that scenario will play out again.”

The Reserve Bank of India may intervene in the non-deliverable forward (NDF) market before the market opens, like it has done in the past, to prevent the rupee from slipping to a new low, he said.

The dollar index’s strength amid doubts about whether the Fed will cut rates later this year is weighing on the rupee and other Asian currencies.

The US central bank is widely expected to announce no changes to the policy rate later in the day and at the next meeting in July.

Policymakers will be putting out their new interest rate projections.

A hawkish tone could also be reflected in the Fed’s projections, HSBC Bank said in a note.

Indian rupee ends moderately higher

The median 2024 estimate may rise to imply only 25bps or 50bps worth of cuts this year compared with 75bps last time and there may be an increase in its ‘longer-run’ dot to 2.7%, it said.

The May US consumer inflation data will be out before the Fed’s policy decision.

The May numbers are still set to show underlying stickiness, which has kept the Fed on the cautious side, HSBC said. Economists polled by Reuters expect core inflation to rise 0.3% month-on-month.

