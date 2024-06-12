AIRLINK 74.75 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.66%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
DFML 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
DGKC 87.76 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.4%)
FCCL 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 30.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.8%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HASCOL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
HBL 105.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.66%)
HUBC 138.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.65%)
HUMNL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.12%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.25%)
MLCF 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.82%)
OGDC 119.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.27%)
PAEL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.32%)
PPL 114.06 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.39%)
PRL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.68%)
SEARL 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.62%)
SNGP 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.47%)
SSGC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
TPLP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TRG 62.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
UNITY 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 7,589 Increased By 45.8 (0.61%)
BR30 24,247 Increased By 211.8 (0.88%)
KSE100 72,970 Increased By 380.9 (0.52%)
KSE30 23,276 Increased By 139.2 (0.6%)
Jun 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei skids as caution sets in before key central bank decisions

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2024 09:39am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average retreated on Wednesday, pressured by losses in some market heavyweights including Fast Retailing, as caution prevailed ahead of US and Japanese central bank policy decisions.

The Nikkei had fallen 0.73% to 38,848.4 by 0217 GMT after two straight sessions of gains. The broader Topix was down 0.82% to 2,754.09.

“Only a handful of large technology stocks led overnight gains of two main indexes in the United States.

So, market players were not actively buying large varieties of Japanese stocks today,“ said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq registered record closing highs for a second straight session on Tuesday, helped by a more than 7% gain in Apple shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, inched lower 0.31%.

Market players were awaiting a key US inflation reading and updated Federal Reserve interest rate projections due later in the day for further direction.

The Bank of Japan will conclude its two-day policy meeting on Friday, where it is expected to keep interest rates steady and consider whether to offer clearer guidance on how it plans to reduce its huge balance sheet.

Nikkei drops 1pc on Uniqlo owner tumble

Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing fell 2.52% to drag the Nikkei the most.

Staffing agency Recruit Holdings lost 2.89%.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron slipped 0.6%.

Meanwhile, suppliers of Apple rose.

TDK jumped 4.85% to become the biggest support for the Nikkei, while Murata Manufacturing and Taiyo Yuden climbed 3.03% and 1.71%, respectively. Of the 225 components of the Nikkei, 47 stocks rose and 176 fell, with two flat.

tokyo stock JAPAN STOCK Japanese central bank Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei skids as caution sets in before key central bank decisions

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Govt all set to present over Rs18trn budget today

Growth target missed: Economic Survey

Tax exemptions, zero-rating cost kitty over Rs3.87trn

No sacred cows, everyone has to contribute to economy: Aurangzeb

Interest expenses climb to Rs5.5trn

Public debt recorded at Rs67.525trn at Mar-end

Oil climbs on optimistic demand outlook

Installed electricity capacity stands at 42,131MW

Life expectancy rises to 67.3 years

Read more stories