President underscores need for ‘reasonable’ price of wheat

Recorder Report Published 12 Jun, 2024 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has called for providing a reasonable wheat price, making timely interventions, and streamlining the procurement process to protect the interest of farmers.

He said that farmers needed to be supported and encouraged, which would help increase wheat production in the country.

He regretted that farmers could not get a reasonable price for the wheat crop as well as faced problems in getting the wheat procurement bags (bardana).

The president expressed these views during a meeting to discuss issues related to wheat procurement in the country.

Minister for National Food Security and Research (NFS&R) Rana Tanveer Hussain and senior officials of the Ministry of NFS&R and Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the president was briefed about the issues faced by farmers regarding wheat procurement and the distribution of bardana to farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, the president highlighted that almost 65 per cent of the country’s population was residing in rural areas and providing adequate wheat price to farmers would help boost the rural economy.

He underlined that maintaining strategic food reserves was essential to ensure food security and meet the future food requirements of the country.

He said that soft loans should be extended to the private sector to construct silos and modern wheat storage facilities to meet the food needs of the growing population.

The president stressed the need for the availability of credible data regarding crops to make timely policy interventions as well as accurately predict the future food needs of the country. He also suggested that the agriculture sector should be deregulated.

Wheat Farmers wheat prices wheat flour Wheat procurement MNFSR President Asif Ali Zardari

