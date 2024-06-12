AIRLINK 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.87%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-12

Eid-ul-Azha holidays

NNI Published 12 Jun, 2024 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Division has sent a summary on Tuesday to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat proposing the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

Sources said that the federal government has approved a three-day holiday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha from June 17 to 19.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the summary forwarded by the Cabinet Division, they say.

Pakistan will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on June 17 after the Zil Hajj moon was sighted on June 7. Eid-ul-Azha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) willingness to sacrifice his son to God.

Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor. The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), which continues for three days of Eid.

