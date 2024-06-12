AIRLINK 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.87%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
DFML 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-8.45%)
DGKC 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.31%)
FCCL 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.74%)
FFBL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.28%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
HASCOL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.31%)
HBL 105.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.23%)
HUBC 137.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
KOSM 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.9%)
MLCF 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.32%)
OGDC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.65%)
PAEL 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.76%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.1%)
PPL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.65%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.25%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
SNGP 61.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.71%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TELE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.45%)
TPLP 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.65%)
TRG 63.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.7%)
UNITY 26.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 7,566 Decreased By -60.2 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,087 Decreased By -272.5 (-1.12%)
KSE100 72,589 Decreased By -663.1 (-0.91%)
KSE30 23,137 Decreased By -263.6 (-1.13%)
Jun 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-12

SME sector: SBP directs banks to adopt DSCF solutions

Recorder Report Published 12 Jun, 2024 06:51am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has instructed the banks to adopt Digital Supply Chain Finance (DSCF) solutions to facilitate the SME sector.

The State Bank has asked banks to develop and implement digital solutions for supply chain finance within six months to leverage the technology for increasing the SMEs’ access to finance as well as digitizing the retail payments.

The circular issued by SBP require banks to establish effective Supply Chain Finance (SCF) function having suitably trained HR and systems to develop and offer digital SCF products to the SMEs. The banks have been further advised to either develop their own digital solutions for SCF or partner with any Fintech, Service Providers for providing digital SCF.

The DSCF solutions will not only increase access of SMEs to finance but also improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and strengthen risk management practices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

banks SBP SME SME Sector Digital Supply Chain Finance DSCF

Comments

200 characters

SME sector: SBP directs banks to adopt DSCF solutions

Govt all set to present over Rs18trn budget today

Growth target missed: Economic Survey

No sacred cows, everyone has to contribute to economy: Aurangzeb

Life expectancy rises to 67.3 years

Inflation target of 21pc will be missed

Interest expenses climb to Rs5.5trn

Public debt recorded at Rs67.525trn at Mar-end

Installed electricity capacity stands at 42,131MW

Tax exemptions, zero-rating cost kitty over Rs3.87trn

World Bank projects 2.3pc GDP growth rate

Read more stories