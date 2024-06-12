AIRLINK 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.87%)
Jun 12, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-06-12

Bilal made Convener of National Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs

Press Release Published 12 Jun, 2024 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly of Pakistan Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has appointed Member National Assembly Bilal Azhar Kayani as Convener of the National Parliamentary Taskforce on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said a press release.

The National Assembly Secretariat has issued the notification in this regard. It is pertinent to mention that Speaker Sadiq during his first tenure as speaker National Assembly laid the foundation of the SDGs Secretariat, in 2016.

Since then the Secretariat continues to oversee and drive the pragmatic social development agenda in line with the SDGs to improve the quality of life of people, particularly of the most vulnerable and impoverished segments of the society.

The Parliament of Pakistan was the first of its kind to establish such a secretariat.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024



