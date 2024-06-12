Activities at Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 160,585 tonnes of cargo comprising 79,561 tonnes of import cargo and 81,024 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 79,561 comprised of 72,261 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 7,300 tonnes of Rock Phosphate.

The total export Cargo of 81,024 comprised of 36,479 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 100 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 44,445 tonnes of Clinkers.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Sorocha Naree, Chemroute Sky & Xin Fu Zhou berth at the Karachi Port Trust.

About, 03 ships namely, Wan Hai 625, Msc Sola & Ever Uranus sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

Port Qasim

Shipping activity was report at the port where six ships, Xpress Antila, Lotus-A, MSC Lisbon, Block Island, Asia Liberty and Al-Jassasiya carrying

Container, Steel Coil, Palm oil and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal-1, Liquid Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday 10th June, Meanwhile two more ships, MSC Positano and DA Xin with Container and Wind Power also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Xpress Antila, Lotus-A and Umm Bab left the port on today morning while another containers ship ‘MSC Lisbon’ is expected to sail on same day.

Cargo volume of 218,556 tonnes, comprising 162,483 tonnes imports cargo and 56,073 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,853 Containers (2,602 TEUs Imports and 2,251 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 03 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Hafnia Excellence and MSC Positano & another ship ‘Maersk Valencia’ carrying Mogas and Container are expected to take berths at respectively FOTCO and QICT on today 11th June, while two more container ships, Cosco America and Maersk Cabo Verde are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 12th June, 2024.

