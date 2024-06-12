Markets Print 2024-06-12
Lahore Grain Market Rates
LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Tuesday (June 11, 2024)
======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar 13900-14000
Gur 18000-20000
Shakar 17000-21000
Ghee (16 kg) 6900-7400
Almond (Kaghzi) 10000-42000
Almond (Simple) 12500-15000
Sogi 40000-70000
Dry Date 14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat) 30000-36000
Chilli (Pissi) 60000-70000
Turmeric 16500-20000
Darchini (large) 26000-28000
Mong (Sabat) 24000-26000
Dal Mong (Chilka) 26000-29000
Dal Mong (Washed) 27000-29000
Dal Mash (Sabat) 42000-47000
Dal Mash (Chilka) 45000-50000
Dal Mash (Washed) 50000-56000
Dal Masoor (Local) 35000-40000
Dal Masoor (impor) 29000-31000
Masoor (salam-impor) 27000-28000
Masoor (salam-local) 29000-34000
Gram White 28000-35000
Gram Black 19000-23000
Dal Chana (Thin) 20000-22000
Dal Chana (Thick) 22500-23500
White Kidney Beans 42000
(Lobia)
Red Kidney Beans 48000-55000
(Lobia)
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old) 30000-33000
Basmati Super (new) 26000-30000
Kainat 1121 21000-26000
Rice Basmati (386) 18000-20000
Basmati broken 14000-19000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black) 1900-2200
Tea (Green) 1400-1650
======================================
