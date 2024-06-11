AIRLINK 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.87%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
DFML 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-8.45%)
DGKC 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.31%)
FCCL 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.74%)
FFBL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.28%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
HASCOL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.31%)
HBL 105.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.23%)
HUBC 137.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.02%)
KOSM 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.9%)
MLCF 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.32%)
OGDC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.65%)
PAEL 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.76%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.1%)
PPL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.65%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.25%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
SNGP 61.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.71%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
TELE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.45%)
TPLP 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.65%)
TRG 63.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.7%)
UNITY 26.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 7,566 Decreased By -60.2 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,087 Decreased By -272.5 (-1.12%)
KSE100 72,589 Decreased By -663.1 (-0.91%)
KSE30 23,137 Decreased By -263.6 (-1.13%)
Jun 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

At NATO allies summit, Latvia touts coordinated Ukraine approach, without Hungary

Reuters Published 11 Jun, 2024 03:01pm

RIGA: NATO’s eastern flank leaders will have a more coordinated approach towards supporting Ukraine after the Hungarian president stayed away from their summit in Riga, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics said on Tuesday.

The split emphasizes diverging approaches to Russia and Ukraine among central European nations, amid Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s continued close ties to Russia and refusal to give arms to Ukraine.

Rinkevics said Hungary’s President Tamas Sulyok cancelled his trip to the summit of the Bucharest Nine, a group of European countries on the eastern edge of NATO, at the weekend.

“The most important thing is that we have a more coordinated approach to the (NATO) Washington summit, when it comes to support for Ukraine, when it comes to strengthening the alliance’s capabilities”, Rinkevics said ahead of the meeting.

Sulyok’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova called off her trip to Riga “at the last minute”, the Latvian president’s office said. Slovakia stopped state military aid to Ukraine when Prime Minister Robert Fico’s government took power last year.

The Slovak foreign ministry told Reuters Caputova’s term in office was ending this week, and Fico was unable to attend as he was recovering from an assassination attempt in May.

NATO chief seeks 40bn euros per year for Ukraine military aid

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also attended Tuesday’s event, which comes ahead of a NATO leaders meeting in Washington in July. “I’m confident that NATO allies will agree at the NATO summit”, Stoltenberg told reporters, declining to comment on the absentee countries.

Stoltenberg will visit Budapest on Wednesday. The Bucharest Nine includes Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, former members of the Soviet Union and now part of NATO and the European Union.

NATO Hungary European nations Lithuania NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Latvia Prime Minister Viktor Orban Riga

Comments

200 characters

At NATO allies summit, Latvia touts coordinated Ukraine approach, without Hungary

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

World Bank approves $1bn financing for Dasu Hydropower Project

High-powered delegation from China to soon visit Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

Oil flat as cautious investors await Fed meet, US CPI data

Dr Shamshad appointed chairperson of PSX board

Jordan hosts emergency aid summit for war-torn Gaza

Gaza civilian killings during Israel’s freeing of hostages could be war crimes, UN says

India’s Modi prevails over allies in cabinet line-up

Rs3.792trn development outlay approved

Solar PV panels: Duties on plant, machinery and raw material to go away

Read more stories