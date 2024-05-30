AIRLINK 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
World

NATO chief seeks 40bn euros per year for Ukraine military aid

Reuters Published 30 May, 2024 08:37pm

PRAGUE: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will ask allies to pledge a minimum of 40 billion euros ($43.37 billion) annually to fund military aid for Ukraine, an alliance source told Reuters on Thursday.

“We need to sustain that current level of support as a minimum to provide the predictability Ukraine needs, for as long as necessary,” the NATO source said, adding that allies had provided some 40 billion euros per year since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Spain pledges 1 billion in military aid to Kyiv as Zelensky visits

NATO foreign ministers were to gather on Thursday evening for a two-day meeting in Prague and were expected to discuss Stoltenberg’s proposal during a working session on Friday.

