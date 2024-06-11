AIRLINK 74.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.65%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.69%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
DFML 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.88%)
DGKC 88.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.25%)
FCCL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.33%)
FFBL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.97%)
FFL 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HASCOL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
HBL 105.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.26%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.94%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.66%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.11%)
OGDC 119.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.74%)
PAEL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
PPL 110.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.65%)
PRL 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.66%)
PTC 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.47%)
SNGP 61.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.42%)
SSGC 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.35%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TRG 62.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.01%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 7,566 Decreased By -60.2 (-0.79%)
BR30 24,092 Decreased By -267.7 (-1.1%)
KSE100 72,755 Decreased By -497.8 (-0.68%)
KSE30 23,197 Decreased By -203.3 (-0.87%)
Miners, financials drag Australia shares lower; US CPI, Fed policy eyed

Reuters Published 11 Jun, 2024 10:32am

Australian shares were set to snap a three-day rally on Tuesday, weighed by losses in miners and financials, as investors took a cautious stance ahead of a key US inflation reading and Federal Reserve’s policy announcement due this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.2% to 7,765.20 points at 0109 GMT.

The benchmark was closed on Monday for a public holiday.

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for May is due on Wednesday along with the conclusion of the Fed’s two-day policy meeting.

Investors will keep an eye out for cues on the timeline of monetary policy easing in the United States.

Back in Australia, all sub-indexes were down on the day. Miners topped losses to fall as much as 2.2% to their lowest level since early May.

Mining behemoth BHP Group fell as much as 1.4% and Fortescue shares dropped as much as 2% to their lowest level since March 19.

Interest rate-sensitive financial stocks fell as much as 1.2%, with the “Big Four” banks shedding between 1% and 1.3%. Gold stocks lost as much as 5.9%.

Gold miners Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources fell as much as 7.3% and 6.2%, respectively. Energy stocks fell as much as 0.8%.

Australian shares hit record high; RBA cautious on inflation

However, oil and gas giant Woodside rose as much as 1% to A$27.49 in early trade, after it said it achieved its first oil production at the Sangomar project in Senegal.

In other company news, mining giant Rio Tinto said it will buy Mitsubishi Corp’s 11.65% stake in Boyne Smelters for an undisclosed sum.

Shares of the company fell as much as 1.3% to A$123.65.

Shares of Bapcor soared as much as 14.5% after the automotive parts retailer confirmed it received a A$1.83 billion ($1.21 billion) buyout offer from private equity firm Bain Capital.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 11,821.57 points after falling for three straight sessions.

Australian shares

