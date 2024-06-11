Punjab’s proposed new law: Govt to monitor master plan of commercial projects: minister

LAHORE: The Punjab government would legislate a law to monitor the master plan of commercial projects; under the proposed law, all matters would be monitored from a single platform.

Punjab Local Government Minister and Convener of the Special Committee Zeeshan Rafique disclosed this while addressing a meeting held on Monday to review proposals to regularize the unnecessary commercial use of agricultural land.

Representatives of the real estate association put their views before the committee. Co-Convener and Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Punjab Law Secretary Asif Bilal Lodhi, Special Secretary Local Government Asia Gul, senior officials and representatives of real estate business association participated in the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, the Punjab Local Government Minister said that a solid and long-lasting policy would be made in consultation with all stakeholders for making policy for commercial use of agricultural land. He pointed out that the commercialization of agricultural land without planning was also a threat to the environment, adding that it was necessary to regularize residential projects without approval.

According to him, the employment of many people was directly or indirectly attached to the real estate business and hence, it was equally important to safeguard investors’ capital. Moreover, the non-regularization of illegal schemes harms the public interest and invites uncertainty. Actions in this regard would be ensured and suggestions from the real estate sector will also be taken into consideration, he pledged.

On this occasion, he directed District Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider to complete the sewerage work before the rainy season while the backward areas should be taken into account while making new schemes. He added that there should be no compromise on the quality and speed of the development work.

On this occasion, the Punjab Agriculture Minister said that multiple government agencies’ involvement creates complications for both buyers and sellers. He added that the Punjab government aimed to ensure the protection of the interests of the people under a single authority.

“The practice of building high-rise buildings in a small area should be promoted so that the needs of a large population could be met in a minimum use of land. It was important to take early steps for food security,” he added.

The real estate representatives agreed to the committee’s agenda and assured their cooperation, however, they requested that there should be further consultation before taking a final decision.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique visited the Islampura area to inspect ongoing development schemes.

