Jun 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-11

Rs180.284bn allocated for 104 projects under PSDP

Tahir Amin Published 11 Jun, 2024 03:17am

ISLAMABAD: The government has allocated Rs180.284 billion for 104 projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024-25 for the National Highways Authority (NHA), which is around 16 percent higher than Rs156 billion allocated for the current fiscal year of 2023-24, official sources revealed to Business Recorder.

Sources said that the Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) proposed Rs180.284 billion for 104 projects under PSDP 2024-25 for NHA to the National Economic Council (NEC). For 90 ongoing projects, Rs167.800 billion were proposed, whereas Rs12.484 billion for 14 new projects.

The government had allocated Rs156 billion in the PSDP 2023-24 for NHA, of which, the Planning Commission authorised Rs93.9 billion till April 2024. The NHA’s expenditure remained at Rs57.708 billion during July-April 2023-24.

The government had initially communicated provisional Indicative Budget Ceilings (IBC) of Rs92 billion under PSDP 2024-25 to NHA for carrying out ongoing and new projects. However, NHA demanded Rs628 billion against around 100 ongoing and new projects.

Sources said that NHA did not submit a summary to APCC as it was not possible for the authority to prepare PSDP in such a narrow allocation and that is why the NHA’s case was not considered in the committee meeting, which proposed Rs1.22 trillion for PSDP for the next budget.

The NHA was expecting to get around Rs200 billion under the PSDP 2024-25, however, the APCC proposed Rs180.284 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PSDP NHA NEC

Comments

200 characters

Rs180.284bn allocated for 104 projects under PSDP

GST rate to stay unchanged at 18pc

BSP faces delay amid pending IMF agreement

Expert and industry views on rate cut

O/N reverse repo rate will be 21.5pc

Finally, policy rate cut 150bps to 20.5pc

PSMA allowed, albeit conditionally, export of sugar

Solar PV panels: Duties on plant, machinery and raw material to go away

July-March economic survey envisages 3.5pc growth

Exporters reject ‘final, normal tax regimes’

Govt to allocate Rs418.8bn to hydel, water projects

Read more stories