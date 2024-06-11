Markets Print 2024-06-11
Cotton spot rates
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday, (June 10, 2024)...
===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference
for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi
on 08-06-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG 19,700 235 19,935 19,935 NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS 21,112 252 21,364 21,364 NIL
===========================================================================
