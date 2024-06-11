Jun 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Prices steady on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 11 Jun, 2024 03:17am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. According to Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between 20,000 to Rs 20,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 20,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per 40 kg.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,700 per maund, and Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 367 per kg.

Cotton cotton market rate of cotton in Sindh rate of cotton in Punjab

