Rs10m cheque presented to Gadani’s heir: Sindh senior minister distances PPP from Punjab defamation law

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Mass Transit, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said “we are saddened by the tragic death of Sindh journalist Nasrullah Gadani.

This incident is a part of the mindset that seeks to suppress press freedom, a mindset that is known worldwide. However, it is the responsibility of governments to combat this thinking.”

He was speaking at Karachi Press Club on Monday.

KPC President Saeed Sarbazi, Karachi Union of Journalists’ President Tahir Hassan and Secretary Sardar Liaquat, KPC Vice president Rasheed Memon and governing body member Shams Keerio were also present.

On this occasion, Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon handed over a relief cheque of Rs 10 million to the family of martyred journalist Nasrullah Gadani on behalf of the Sindh government to his brother Muhammad Bakhsh Gadani.

He said that due to the efforts of the Ghotki Police and DIG Sukkur, three suspects had been arrested in the murder case of martyred journalist Nasrullah Gadani. “The media will be kept informed. Today, we are providing a relief cheque to the family of the martyred journalist. Although money cannot replace a loved one, we express our full sympathy to the martyr’s family.

Following the instructions of the Chief Minister of Sindh, a relief cheque of 10 million rupees is being given to the heirs of the martyred journalist. This act is a commitment to a cause, as the Pakistan People’s Party and the Sindh government support free and transparent journalism.”

Speaking to the media at the KPC, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that a campaign had been launched against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to tarnish its image. “However, even today, the PPP stands firmly with journalists. The PPP is the only party that demonstrates the most tolerance and patience and actively supports journalists and journalism. It is also the only party in the entire country that raises the loudest voice for press freedom.”

Sharjeel said “when the journalist community protested in the Sindh Assembly for the arrest of the killers of Shaheed Nasrullah Gadani, both the Interior Minister and I assured them that the killers would be apprehended. Alhamdulillah, the accused have been arrested, and action will be taken against all those responsible for the murder.”

In response to a question, Minister Sharjeel stated that the PPP was not a part of the defamation bill introduced in Punjab. He clarified that the governor of Punjab, who belonged to the PPP, did not sign that bill.

Sharjeel stated that in all incidents involving journalists in Sindh, the Sindh government under the PPP had arrested all the accused.

He highlighted that the killers of Shaheed Aziz Memon were apprehended from the desert area by the Sindh government. Additionally, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari personally visited the house of Shaheed Jan Muhammad Mahar.

He mentioned that Sindh Police had made significant progress in the case of Shaheed Jan Muhammad Mahar, indicating that news of the arrest of his killers might be forthcoming very soon.

Minister Sharjeel highlighted the concerted efforts of Chief Minister Sindh, Interior Minister, and IG Sindh to enhance the law and order situation in Upper Sindh. He also announced the release of funds for the second phase of the Safe City project in Karachi.

He mentioned that the province-wide crackdown on drugs continued, with recent arrests of drug peddlers in Karachi and Hyderabad. “One notable arrest is of a significant dealer known as the ‘grandmother of the drug world,’ involved in trafficking ice and crystals.”

He emphasised the need for drug dealers to cease their activities, warning of dire consequences if they persisted. He lamented the increasing prevalence of drugs in educational institutions nationwide and highlighted their misuse as a status symbol in some circles. Despite this, a robust crackdown against drugs is underway, echoing President Asif Ali Zardari’s stance against drugs as a top priority.

