Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (June 10, 2024).
KIBOR
Tenor BID OFFER
1-Week 21.61 22.11
2-Week 21.51 22.01
1-Month 21.25 21.75
3-Month 20.44 20.69
6-Month 20.43 20.68
9-Month 20.13 20.63
1-Year 19.72 20.22
Data source: SBP
