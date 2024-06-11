Jun 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-11

Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (June 10, 2024). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 11 Jun, 2024 03:17am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (June 10, 2024).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      21.61    22.11
2-Week      21.51    22.01
1-Month     21.25    21.75
3-Month     20.44    20.69
6-Month     20.43    20.68
9-Month     20.13    20.63
1-Year      19.72    20.22
==========================

Data source: SBP

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KIBOR KIBOR rate

