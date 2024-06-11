Jun 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-11

Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 11 Jun, 2024 03:17am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (June 10, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               277.70   280.15    AED                75.22     75.95
EURO                295.15   299.01    SAR                73.39     74.09
GBP                 350.34   353.74    INTERBANK         278.25    278.30
JPY                                                        1.74      1.78
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

