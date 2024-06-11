Markets Print 2024-06-11
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (June 10, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.70 280.15 AED 75.22 75.95
EURO 295.15 299.01 SAR 73.39 74.09
GBP 350.34 353.74 INTERBANK 278.25 278.30
JPY 1.74 1.78
=========================================================================
