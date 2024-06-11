Jun 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Poland, US launch group against Russian disinformation on Ukraine

AFP Published 11 Jun, 2024 12:01am

WARSAW: The United States and Poland on Monday launched a multinational group based in Warsaw to counter Russian disinformation on the war in neighbouring Ukraine, the US State Department said.

James Rubin, special envoy and coordinator of the State Department’s Global Engagement Center, which tracks foreign disinformation, announced the Ukraine Communications Group initiative in Warsaw.

“The UCG will bring together like-minded partner governments to coordinate messaging, promote accurate reporting of Russia’s full-scale invasion, amplify Ukrainian voices and expose Kremlin information manipulation,” the State Department said in a statement.

Rubin said the group, involving around a dozen Western representatives, would be based at a foreign ministry location in the Polish capital.

“Countries that have agreed to participate include Ukraine, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovenia,” Rubin told reporters.

He added that NATO and the European External Action Service – the EU’s foreign diplomacy arm – would also participate.

Ukraine says seven killed in series of Russian attacks

“We believe that getting a group of people for the first time in a room… 10, 11 people sitting together with their government support, will improve our ability to respond to the Russians’ information warfare about the Ukraine war,” he said.

NATO-member Poland has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s invasion in February 2022, and is a main country for transferring Western weapons and munitions to Kyiv.

Its state news agency, the Polish Press Agency, was last month the target of what the government called a likely “Russian cyberattack”, after a false story appeared on its wire saying that Poles would be mobilised to fight in Ukraine.

Rubin said Warsaw was a perfect partner for the initiative as “Poland and the United States take the threat of disinformation similarly seriously”.

But unlike Russia, he said, “the West is coming to the game late in the game”.

“For decades, Russia has seen disinformation and the information domain as a main area of their foreign policy making,” Rubin said. “This adversary spends billions of dollars to manipulate the global information space.”

US NATO US State Department Poland RUssia Ukraine war James Rubin

Comments

200 characters

Poland, US launch group against Russian disinformation on Ukraine

First cut in 4 years: SBP reduces key policy rate by 150 basis points, takes it to 20.5%

Pakistan’s budget on Wednesday will aim to set stage for IMF bailout, say analysts

Rupee depreciates marginally against US dollar

KSE-100 down over 500 points on monetary policy uncertainty, budget measures

CCP approves Artistic Milliners’ acquisition of Tenaga Generasi Limited

Govt will use resources optimally for economic revival, says PM Shehbaz

Sharif brothers felicitate Indian PM for third term, Modi responds

Dar to visit Jordan to participate in high-level conference on Gaza

Oil prices gain 2% to one-week high on hopes of higher summer fuel demand

Indian PM unveils coalition cabinet dominated by his party

Read more stories