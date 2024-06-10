Gaza health ministry says war death toll at 37,124

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday that at least 37,124 people have been killed in the territory during more than eight months of war between Israel and Palestinian fighters.

274 Palestinians were killed in Saturday’s strikes on Nuseirat camp, Gaza health ministry says

The toll includes at least 40 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 84,712 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.