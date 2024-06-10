Jun 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

British equities fall ahead of slew of economic data

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2024 12:54pm

London stocks dipped on Monday as investors await a slew of key domestic economic data this week, while life insurer Aviva added to the losses.

By 7:07 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.6% at a near two-week low, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 fell 0.4% to 20,467.8 points.

Both the indexes were poised to log a second straight session of losses.

Investors are bracing for a slew of domestic economic data, including wages and GDP data, set to be released this week.

Analysts, meanwhile, expect the Bank of England to move independently from the Federal Reserve and cut rates, but still moniter data closely.

The British central bank meets in less than two weeks to take a call on borrowing costs. Among broader markets, a snap legislative election called by French President Emmanuel Macron weighed on overall sentiment in Europe.

London stocks edge up in anticipation of ECB rate cut

Back in Britain, all FTSE 350 sectors were in the red on the day.

Among individual stocks, Aviva Plc lost 2.1% after JP Morgan downgraded its rating on the stock to “neutral” from “overweight” and removed it from its analyst focus list.

Pennon lost 1.3% after the water company named David Sproul as its chair designate.

London stocks FTSE 100 index

Comments

200 characters

British equities fall ahead of slew of economic data

Intra-day update: rupee depreciates marginally against US dollar

KSE-100 down nearly 700 points on monetary policy uncertainty, budget measures

KE issues stern warning to Sindh govt over dues

US in Gaza ceasefire push with UN vote, Mideast tour

Iesco issues list of govt sector defaulters

Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten defends New York surface

Oil nudges higher on hopes of summer fuel demand

Budget to protect salaried, low-income classes: govt

Mining, oil and gas: Pakistan, China agree to strengthen cooperation

NEC to approve development plan, growth target today

Read more stories