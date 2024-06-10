Jun 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble strengthens slightly against the dollar

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2024 12:53pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble strengthened slightly against the US dollar on Monday.

By 0715 GMT the rouble had gained 0.31% to 89.07 against the dollar after trading in a range of 88.908 to 89.493.

Against the euro, the rouble strengthened by 0.75% to 95.85 and gained 0.21% to 12.23 against the yuan.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, rose 0.3% to $79.82 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes rose.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.36% at 1,147.37 while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.33% to 3,243.91.

