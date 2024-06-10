‘Genius’ Bumrah does it again for India at T20 World Cup

EAST MEADOW: Jasprit Bumrah appears blissfully unaware of the popular perception that T20 cricket is a batter-friendly format as India’s pace spearhead delivered another match-winning performance in Sunday’s World Cup blockbuster against Pakistan.

Bumrah may not enjoy the rock star status afforded to batters Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma back home but the 30-year-old is the go-to man when India’s batsmen flounder.

Like they did in the Group A contest against arch-rivals Pakistan, who bundled out India for 119 with one over left in their innings.

Babar Azam’s team looked on course for victory at 80-3 after 14 overs before Bumrah intervened.

The seamer bowled a well-set Mohammad Rizwan (31) to bring India back into the contest, though Pakistan still looked in charge needing 21 runs from 12 balls with five wickets in hand.

The right-arm seamer with a slingshot action then returned to send down a decisive penultimate over.

Bumrah conceded only three runs in that over while removing Iftikhar Ahmed, Pakistan’s final hope, to set up India’s six-run victory in the low-scoring thriller.

Bumrah’s 24 deliveries included 15 dot balls, illustrating the accuracy which makes him such an asset especially in this format.

“We’ve seen him over the years what he can do,” Rohit said after India went 7-1 against Pakistan in the history of the tournament.

“We want him to be in that kind of mindset till the end of the World Cup. He’s a genius with the ball …” Pakistan, finalists in the last edition of the tournament, risk an early exit having also lost to the United States in their opener.

Bumrah, who finished with 3-14, said there was less assistance for the bowlers in the second innings but he did not have trouble adjusting to conditions.

“Even when there is help, you can be desperate and … try to pull off that magic delivery,” he told reporters after claiming his second successive player-of-the-match award.

“We had to be accurate because if you go for magic deliveries and try to be too desperate, run making becomes easy.”