AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
BOP 4.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
DFML 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.96%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.59%)
FCCL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.98%)
FFBL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.62%)
HUBC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.82%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.4%)
OGDC 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.83%)
PAEL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.8%)
PRL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.2%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SEARL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (6.45%)
SNGP 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.87%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 7,694 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,691 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.35%)
KSE100 73,754 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 23,617 Decreased By -74.6 (-0.31%)
Jun 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-10

BF leader urges govt to allow export of wheat products

Recorder Report Published 10 Jun, 2024 06:52am

PESHAWAR: Businessman Forum leader and former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour urged the government to allow export of wheat products to ease difficulties of the farming community and safe flour industry from destruction.

Talking to this scribe here on Sunday, the BF leader Ilyas Bilour said farmers and flour industry are on the verge of destruction due to the prevailing scenario and stating that the only solution is export of wheat products.

The businessman forum leader recalled that the former interim government of Punjab had stored 3.5million metric ton wheat in godowns and forced poor people to buy flour at the highest rates. Today, he added the incumbent Government of Punjab isn’t procuring wheat from farmers, which has created a crisis situation.

Ilyas Bilour emphasized that the federal government should allow export of wheat products like maida, suji and choker flour and to take a decision in this regard promptly so that dollars have come that will also come in it.

He said the country would gain hefty revenue in the shape of foreign exchange in national kitty by enhancing the export of wheat products and it will bring economic stability as well as ease difficulties of the farming community and safe the flour industry from destruction.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Wheat business community flour wheat export wheat products Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour

Comments

200 characters

BF leader urges govt to allow export of wheat products

KE issues stern warning to Sindh govt over dues

Iesco issues list of govt sector defaulters

NEC to approve development plan, growth target today

5-year plan to be submitted to NEC

Budget: Rs65.6bn proposed for Suparco

Rise in tax on import of cell phones likely

Mining, oil and gas: Pakistan, China agree to strengthen cooperation

US, KSA close to finalising draft security treaty

Budget to protect salaried, low-income classes: govt

Peshawar: prices of essential food items remain almost unchanged

Read more stories