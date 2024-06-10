AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
World Print 2024-06-10

Iran approves six candidates to run for president

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2024 06:52am

DUBAI: Iran’s Guardian Council, which oversees elections and legislation, has approved six candidates to run for president in snap elections to be held later this month after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, Iran’s State TV reported on Sunday.

On the list are Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iran’s hardline parliament speaker and former Revolutionary Guards commander, Saeed Jalili, a conservative, who was former chief nuclear negotiator and ran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s office for four years and Tehran’s conservative mayor Alireza Zakani, according to State TV.

The list, announced on state TV by the Election Office spokesperson, also includes Masoud Pezeshkian, a reformist lawmaker, Mostafa Pourmohammadi, a hardliner and a former interior minister, and Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi a conservative politician.

“With the announcement of the final list of candidates, their electoral activities start officially,” state TV said.

Iran Ebrahim Raisi Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf

