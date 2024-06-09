AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
Israel extends Al Jazeera ban by 45 days, cites security threat

Published 09 Jun, 2024 07:04pm
Employees of Qatar based news network and TV channel Al-Jazeera are seen at their occupied Jerusalem office on July 31, 2017. File Photo: AFP
Employees of Qatar based news network and TV channel Al-Jazeera are seen at their occupied Jerusalem office on July 31, 2017. File Photo: AFP

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: A ban on Al Jazeera‘s operations in Israel was extended for another 45 days by Israel’s telecoms regulator on Sunday after the cabinet agreed its broadcasts posed a threat to security.

A Tel Aviv court last week upheld an initial 35-day ban on Al Jazeera operations in Israel, imposed by the government on national security grounds, which ended on Saturday.

In a separate ruling on a petition by Al Jazeera against the closure, Israel’s Supreme Court described the measure against the Qatari-backed broadcaster channel as “precedent-setting”.

It gave Israel’s government until Aug. 8 to offer arguments for “why it should not be determined that the Law Preventing a Foreign Broadcaster from Harming National Security” is void.

Govt to ‘close’ Al Jazeera TV in Israel: Netanyahu

Al Jazeera had told the court it did not incite violence or terrorism and that the ban was disproportionate, court documents showed. The channel, which has criticised Israel’s military operations in Gaza, was not immediately available for comment.

The network’s broadcasts on the cable and satellite companies and access to its websites will remain blocked, Israel’s Communications Ministry said.

“We will not allow the terrorist channel Al Jazeera to broadcast from Israel and endanger our fighters,” said Shlomo Karhi, adding that the law authorised him as communications minister to take such action against foreign broadcasters.

“In light of the seriousness of the damage to the security of the state I am convinced that the closure orders will be extended in the future as well,” he said.

Judge Shai Yaniv had said he had been provided with evidence, which he did not specify, of a long-standing and close relationship between the Palestinian group Hamas and Al Jazeera, accusing the channel of promoting Hamas’ goals.

Israeli authorities raided a Jerusalem hotel room used by Al Jazeera as its office on May 5 and said they were shutting the operation down for the duration of the Gaza war.

