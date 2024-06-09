AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
BOP 4.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
DFML 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.96%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.59%)
FCCL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.98%)
FFBL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.62%)
HUBC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.82%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.4%)
OGDC 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.83%)
PAEL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.8%)
PRL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.2%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SEARL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (6.45%)
SNGP 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.87%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 7,694 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,691 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.35%)
KSE100 73,754 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 23,617 Decreased By -74.6 (-0.31%)
Jun 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-09

Dar meets Erdogan

Press Release Published 09 Jun, 2024 03:10am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar joined a collective call of D-8 Foreign Ministers on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the conclusion of the Extraordinary meeting of D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers on the Situation in Gaza.

President Erdogan was briefed on the proceedings of the Ministerial meeting.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister applauded Türkiye’s initiative of hosting D-8 Ministerial meeting on Gaza. The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister conveyed to President Erdogan the greetings of President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He thanked President Erdogan for his personal interest and leadership towards enhancing Pakistan-Türkiye bilateral relations. The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister reiterated invitation to President Erdogan for visiting Pakistan at the earliest convenience for the 7th High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC).

Recep Tayyip Erdogan Ishaq Dar

Comments

200 characters

Dar meets Erdogan

Meeting with POWERCHINA chief: PM briefed about clean, low-carbon energy prospects

Chinese CZK Huarui Group to invest in Pakistan

Punjab, Sindh propose Rs1.463trn ADPs for FY25

FY24 exports likely to register over 10pc growth YoY

Belt and Road cooperation: Pakistan, China commit to carry out 8 major steps

Competition law & policy: CCP inks MoU with China’s SAMR

Pakistan for greater D-8 role to get Israeli aggression ended

Coal supply to Lucky plant: Leghari moves Murad as SECMC fails to honour commitments

SECP proposes assessment of crops, livestock insurance

KP Sales Tax on Services Act: Attachment of accounts sans show-cause proposed

Read more stories