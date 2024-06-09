Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat team meets Governor

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has said that he invites the spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohar Jamaat, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin to come to Karachi, and in this regard, he will soon write a letter to him and request him to spend Muharram Haram in Karachi.

He expressed these views in a meeting with a four-member delegation of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat at the Governor House here on Saturday. Kamil Younis, Ali Asfar Jamali, Hussain Kamal and Mustansar were included in the delegation.