KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 20.667 billion and the number of lots traded was 16,615.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 8.217 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.469 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.549 billion), Silver (PKR 1.939 billion), Platinum (PKR 896.657 million), Crude Oil (PKR 853.993 million), Natural Gas (PKR 180.038million), Japan Equity (PKR 129.614million),Copper (PKR 129.532 million), DJ (PKR 97.453 million), Palladium (PKR 78.703 million), SP 500 (PKR 67.130 million) and Brent (PKR 57.246 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 6 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 6.249 million were traded.

