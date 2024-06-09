Prices firm on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market remained steady on Saturday, with trading volume decreased a little bit.

According to Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between 20,000 to Rs 20,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 20,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 9,500 to Rs 10,500 per 40 kg.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,700 per maund, and Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 367 per kg.

