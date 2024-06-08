India court bails Rahul Gandhi in latest defamation case

BENGALURU, (India): An Indian court Friday granted bail to opposition leader Rahul Gandhi in the latest of several defamation cases brought against him for accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi or his party of corruption.

Gandhi, 53, has faced numerous legal cases brought by members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was last year briefly disqualified from parliament after a criminal libel conviction. He is one of several top opposition leaders to face criminal proceedings in cases they claim are politically driven by Modi’s government.