Conservation project for Haveli Maharaja Ranjeet Singh launched

Recorder Report Published 08 Jun, 2024 07:00am

LAHORE: The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), in collaboration with the Walled City Lahore Authority, has launched a comprehensive conservation project for the historical Haveli Maharaja Ranjeet Singh at Gujranwala.

As per the details shared by the WCLA on Friday, the project is fully funded by the ETPB and it would be executed by the WCLA. The project, initiated on May 2, 2024, aims to restore the 19th century haveli to its former glory, ensuring its long-term preservation and adaptive reuse; the conservation project is expected to be completed within the next 12 months.

The conservation project will involve restoration work to preserve the haveli’s original structure, ornate decorations, intricate carvings, structurally consolidation, roofing and flooring. This will not only ensure the property's structural integrity but also maintain its aesthetic appeal.

After completion of the conservation work, the haveli will be repurposed for adaptive reuse, providing a unique opportunity for the local community and tourists to experience the rich cultural heritage of the region. The adaptive reuse strategy will be designed to balance preservation with practical functionality, ensuring the property remains a vibrant cultural hub.

Ranjit Singh, leader of the Sikh Empire, was born in this stately haveli Gujranwala on November 13, 1780. The haveli reflected the wealth and eminence of Mahan Singh's position, and his authority to rule. Haveli Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, a testament to the architectural grandeur of the Sikh era, holds immense historical and cultural importance.

ETPB WCLA Evacuee Trust Property Board Maharaja Ranjeet Singh

