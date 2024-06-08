Punjab CM, Nawaz briefed about planned ‘Kisan Package’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif under a historic package for the farmers has announced, “Punjab Kisan Bank, Green Tractor Scheme, manufacturing of harvesters and agricultural tools at a local level along with Oil Seed Promotion Programme.”

The CM Maryam Nawaz and President PML-N Nawaz Sharif presided over a meeting in which a comprehensive briefing on the “Kisan Package” was given.

It was decided in in-principle to establish a Punjab Kisan Bank for granting loans to the farmers on soft terms. Approval was also granted for “CM Punjab Green Tractor Scheme” for the farmers.

The CM turned down the proposal with regard to disbursement of mere Rs 0.6 million subsidy on a tractor. She directed to give 70 percent subsidy on a small tractor and 50 percent subsidy on a big tractor.

On the proposal of Nawaz Sharif, the number of tractors under the “Punjab Green Tractor Scheme” has been enhanced by 10,000.

The CM directed to complete first phase of the Punjab Green Tractor Scheme within one year. It was decided in-principle to increase the number of tractors under the Punjab Green Tractor Scheme every year. It was apprised during the briefing that owners possessing land from 6 acres to 50 acres will be eligible to apply in the Punjab Green Tractor Scheme.

The CM also approved high tech mechanisation programme being prepared at a local level. International companies in collaboration with the local companies will manufacture harvesters and others tools in Punjab. The proposal to grant incentives to the international companies for manufacturing latest agricultural tools was reviewed in the meeting.

Approval to launch oil seed promotion programme in Punjab was granted under which the farmers will be persuaded to produce oily edibles in various parts of the province.

The CM said, “For the first time in the history of Punjab, Rs 400 billion Kisan Package is being granted. The farmers besides being granted agricultural revenue will also be given other privileges and facilities through the Kissan Card. The prosperity of every farmer along with enhancement in agricultural production is part of our foremost tasks.”

Launching Solarisation of Tubewells and Drip Irrigation System was also reviewed in the meeting. The participants were apprised that 47,000 farmers have gone through their registration process in 48 hours for acquiring Kisan Card.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Ministers Sohaib Ahmad Malik, Syed Ashiq Hussain, Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Sahu and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

