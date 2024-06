LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday extended bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, Ijaz Chaudhry and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed till June 12 in four May 9 riots cases.

The court did not proceed with the cases as the ATC Judge Arshad Javed was on leave.

It is pertinent to note that May 9 riot cases were registered against accused PTI leaders at Gulberg, Model Town, and Naseerabad police stations.

