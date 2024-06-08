Sri Lanka shares end higher

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by industrial and communication service stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.03% higher at 12,314.38.

The index is up 1.72% for the week, its best weekly gain since April 26.

Sri Lanka is close to reaching an agreement with its external commercial creditors on a debt rework, International Monetary Fund spokesperson Julie Kozack said on Thursday.

“Discussions with external bondholders continue with the aim of reaching agreements in principle soon, negotiations with the China Development Bank are also at an advanced stage,” she said.

John Keells Holdings Plc and Sri Lanka Telecom Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 0.5% and 0.9%, respectively.