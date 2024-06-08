WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 07, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 06-June-24 05-June-24 04-June-24 03-June-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104089 0.104126 0.104092 0.104285 Euro 0.819562 0.820282 0.819426 0.819307 Japanese yen 0.00483845 0.00486 0.004822 0.004809 U.K. pound 0.964051 0.963597 0.961817 0.960808 U.S. dollar 0.754314 0.75449 0.754189 0.755679 Algerian dinar 0.00561707 0.005618 0.005618 0.005619 Australian dollar 0.502373 0.502339 0.502893 0.502224 Botswana pula 0.0548386 0.055153 0.055358 0.055013 Brazilian real 0.143202 0.142801 0.143161 0.144304 Brunei dollar 0.56037 0.560417 0.560069 0.559306 Canadian dollar 0.551157 0.550883 0.551267 0.55422 Chilean peso 0.000832346 0.000833 0.000831 0.000824 Czech koruna 0.0332737 0.033267 0.033094 0.033147 Danish krone 0.109873 0.109857 0.109842 Indian rupee 0.0090375 0.009048 0.009032 0.009097 Israeli New Shekel 0.202555 0.203421 0.204498 0.206413 Korean won 0.000549 0.000547 0.000547 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46347 2.46404 2.46306 2.46551 Malaysian ringgit 0.160629 0.160547 0.160671 Mauritian rupee 0.0162407 0.016288 0.01625 0.016259 Mexican peso 0.0430213 0.042968 0.042226 0.042854 New Zealand dollar 0.468391 0.466841 0.466164 Norwegian krone Omani rial 1.9618 1.96226 1.96148 1.96536 Peruvian sol 0.201311 0.201681 Philippine peso 0.0128433 0.012858 0.012885 0.012912 Polish zloty 0.190821 0.190494 0.191186 0.191306 Qatari riyal 0.207229 0.207277 0.207195 0.207604 Russian ruble 0.00849832 0.008502 0.008497 0.008455 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20115 0.201197 0.201117 0.201514 Singapore dollar 0.56037 0.560417 0.560069 0.559306 South African rand 0.0398956 0.040126 0.040257 0.040415 Swedish krona 0.072415 0.072034 0.071847 Swiss franc 0.846403 0.845462 0.844557 0.838618 Thai baht 0.0206724 0.020617 0.02062 Trinidadian dollar 0.112064 0.112404 0.112348 0.112685 U.A.E. dirham 0.205395 0.205443 0.205361 0.205767 Uruguayan peso 0.0194241 0.019312 0.019375 0.019483 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

