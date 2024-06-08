AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
Markets Print 2024-06-08

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 08 Jun, 2024 07:00am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
June 07, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                       06-June-24     05-June-24     04-June-24     03-June-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104089       0.104126       0.104092       0.104285
Euro                             0.819562       0.820282       0.819426       0.819307
Japanese yen                   0.00483845        0.00486       0.004822       0.004809
U.K. pound                       0.964051       0.963597       0.961817       0.960808
U.S. dollar                      0.754314        0.75449       0.754189       0.755679
Algerian dinar                 0.00561707       0.005618       0.005618       0.005619
Australian dollar                0.502373       0.502339       0.502893       0.502224
Botswana pula                   0.0548386       0.055153       0.055358       0.055013
Brazilian real                   0.143202       0.142801       0.143161       0.144304
Brunei dollar                     0.56037       0.560417       0.560069       0.559306
Canadian dollar                  0.551157       0.550883       0.551267        0.55422
Chilean peso                  0.000832346       0.000833       0.000831       0.000824
Czech koruna                    0.0332737       0.033267       0.033094       0.033147
Danish krone                     0.109873                      0.109857       0.109842
Indian rupee                    0.0090375       0.009048       0.009032       0.009097
Israeli New Shekel               0.202555       0.203421       0.204498       0.206413
Korean won                                      0.000549       0.000547       0.000547
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.46347        2.46404        2.46306        2.46551
Malaysian ringgit                0.160629       0.160547       0.160671
Mauritian rupee                 0.0162407       0.016288        0.01625       0.016259
Mexican peso                    0.0430213       0.042968       0.042226       0.042854
New Zealand dollar               0.468391       0.466841       0.466164
Norwegian krone
Omani rial                         1.9618        1.96226        1.96148        1.96536
Peruvian sol                     0.201311       0.201681
Philippine peso                 0.0128433       0.012858       0.012885       0.012912
Polish zloty                     0.190821       0.190494       0.191186       0.191306
Qatari riyal                     0.207229       0.207277       0.207195       0.207604
Russian ruble                  0.00849832       0.008502       0.008497       0.008455
Saudi Arabian riyal               0.20115       0.201197       0.201117       0.201514
Singapore dollar                  0.56037       0.560417       0.560069       0.559306
South African rand              0.0398956       0.040126       0.040257       0.040415
Swedish krona                                   0.072415       0.072034       0.071847
Swiss franc                      0.846403       0.845462       0.844557       0.838618
Thai baht                       0.0206724       0.020617        0.02062
Trinidadian dollar               0.112064       0.112404       0.112348       0.112685
U.A.E. dirham                    0.205395       0.205443       0.205361       0.205767
Uruguayan peso                  0.0194241       0.019312       0.019375       0.019483
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

