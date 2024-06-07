Agri export: NLC truck carrying cherries reaches China

In a significant initiative to boost agricultural exports to regional countries, the National Logistics Corporation (NLC) commenced the transportation of cherries to China, stated a press release. By utilising specialised refrigerated containers, NLC is ensuring the cherries’ freshness throughout the journey.

The first truck of NLC carrying 6 tons of cherries successfully reached China via the Khunjerab Pass while another truck is scheduled to depart from Gilgit-Baltistan next week.

“Notably, NLC has been instrumental in assisting its local partner in establishing an international-standard processing plant,” the press release added.

“This facility meets global quarantine standards and is fully equipped to process, sort, and package high-quality cherries.

“Following the successful delivery of the initial consignment, NLC plans to maintain regular shipments of cherries to several Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Huizhou. By leveraging these specialised reefers, NLC aims to empower orchard owners in Gilgit-Baltistan, enabling them to secure a significant share in the lucrative Chinese market. This initiative will not only improve the socio-economic conditions of local growers but also contribute to the earning valuable foreign exchange for Pakistan.”