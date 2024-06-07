AIRLINK 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.54%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
DFML 39.96 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.55%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.36%)
FCCL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
FFBL 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
HBL 107.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUBC 140.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.36%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
KOSM 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
MLCF 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.87%)
OGDC 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.83%)
PAEL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.86%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.77%)
PPL 114.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.46%)
PRL 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.28%)
PTC 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
SEARL 59.51 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (6.29%)
SNGP 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.03%)
SSGC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.38%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TRG 64.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,688 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.39%)
BR30 24,675 Decreased By -103 (-0.42%)
KSE100 73,760 Decreased By -102.5 (-0.14%)
KSE30 23,628 Decreased By -63.3 (-0.27%)
Jun 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Agri export: NLC truck carrying cherries reaches China

Press Release Published 07 Jun, 2024 03:53pm

In a significant initiative to boost agricultural exports to regional countries, the National Logistics Corporation (NLC) commenced the transportation of cherries to China, stated a press release. By utilising specialised refrigerated containers, NLC is ensuring the cherries’ freshness throughout the journey.

The first truck of NLC carrying 6 tons of cherries successfully reached China via the Khunjerab Pass while another truck is scheduled to depart from Gilgit-Baltistan next week.

“Notably, NLC has been instrumental in assisting its local partner in establishing an international-standard processing plant,” the press release added.

“This facility meets global quarantine standards and is fully equipped to process, sort, and package high-quality cherries.

“Following the successful delivery of the initial consignment, NLC plans to maintain regular shipments of cherries to several Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Huizhou. By leveraging these specialised reefers, NLC aims to empower orchard owners in Gilgit-Baltistan, enabling them to secure a significant share in the lucrative Chinese market. This initiative will not only improve the socio-economic conditions of local growers but also contribute to the earning valuable foreign exchange for Pakistan.”

Comments

200 characters

Agri export: NLC truck carrying cherries reaches China

Pakistan, China express commitment to protect CPEC from ‘detractors, adversaries’

Rupee marginally gains against US dollar

Talks on new programme continuing virtually with Pakistan, says IMF

Pak Navy ship conducts exercises with Japanese, Spanish ships in Indian Ocean

Pakistan should ‘abandon’ CGT once and for all: co-founder of Tundra Fonder

USA better than us in all aspects, says Pakistan captain Babar Azam after humiliation

Israel’s Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24

India PM Modi to be sworn in for a third term on June 9

Oil steadies on OPEC+ reassurances, still set for third weekly loss

Govt to release budget on June 12th, later than expected

Read more stories