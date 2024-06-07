AIRLINK 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.54%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
DFML 39.96 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.55%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.36%)
FCCL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
FFBL 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
HBL 107.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUBC 140.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.36%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
KOSM 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
MLCF 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.87%)
OGDC 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.83%)
PAEL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.86%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.77%)
PPL 114.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.46%)
PRL 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.28%)
PTC 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
SEARL 59.51 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (6.29%)
SNGP 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.03%)
SSGC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.38%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TRG 64.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,688 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.39%)
BR30 24,675 Decreased By -103 (-0.42%)
KSE100 73,760 Decreased By -102.5 (-0.14%)
KSE30 23,628 Decreased By -63.3 (-0.27%)
Jun 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

British stocks open lower ahead of US payrolls data

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2024 03:21pm

The FTSE 100 edged lower in early trade on Friday as investors awaited a key US jobs report due later in the day, while industrial metal miners added to losses.

By 0721 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 edged 0.1% lower to 8,277.79 points.

It is up 0.1% for the week and is on track to break a three-week losing streak.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was down 0.2%, and was poised to log a second consecutive weekly loss.

The US nonfarm payrolls data, due at 1230 GMT, is closely watched for the narrative of an easing labour market conditions.

Any upside surprise could deliver a nasty shock to markets.

Following rate cuts by the European Central Bank and the Bank of Canada earlier this week, traders expecting that the US Federal Reserve might initiate cuts as soon as September, making the payrolls data a make or break.

Industrial metal miners lost 0.6% after copper prices slid on mixed Chinese trade data.

FTSE nudges lower for week after record run

Among individual stocks, Redcentric fell 3.9% after Wiit said it had no plans to make a takeover offer for the IT services group.

C&C Group was the top loser on the mid-cap index with a 9.6% drop after the Irish drinks producer announced prior year accounting adjustments.

FTSE 100 index

Comments

200 characters

British stocks open lower ahead of US payrolls data

Pakistan, China express commitment to protect CPEC from ‘detractors, adversaries’

Rupee marginally gains against US dollar

Talks on new programme continuing virtually with Pakistan, says IMF

Pak Navy ship conducts exercises with Japanese, Spanish ships in Indian Ocean

Pakistan should ‘abandon’ CGT once and for all: co-founder of Tundra Fonder

USA better than us in all aspects, says Pakistan captain Babar Azam after humiliation

Israel’s Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24

India PM Modi to be sworn in for a third term on June 9

Oil steadies on OPEC+ reassurances, still set for third weekly loss

Govt to release budget on June 12th, later than expected

Read more stories