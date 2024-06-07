BISP chairperson meets representatives of Bill, Melinda Gates Foundation

ISLAMABAD: Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Rubina Khalid met with the representatives of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to discuss critical initiatives aimed at improving the livelihoods of BISP beneficiaries and enhancing the programme's operational transparency, a press release said on Thursday.

During the meeting, she highlighted the importance of skill development in lifting beneficiaries out of poverty, the press release added.

