Govt proposes amendment to child marriage law

LAHORE: The Punjab government has proposed amendments to the laws regarding child marriage, extending the term ‘child’ to individuals under the age of 18, and imposing strict penalties for kite flying through amendments to the Kite Flying Prohibition Ordinance 2001.

In this connection, Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman chaired a meeting of the Cabinet’s Standing Committee on Legislation and Enforcement on Thursday. Punjab Information Minister Azam Bukhari, Punjab Law and Transport Minister Sahib Ahmed Malik and Punjab Local Government Minister Zeshan Rafique were also present at the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, the Finance Minister said that the aim of amending the Child Marriage Act 1929 was to deter the division based on caste foundations among children while the amendments to the ordinance against kite flying aim to curb the circulation of kites as lethal weapons, particularly targeting children who are often unaware of the severity of the issue. “The actual culprits (kite makers, string manufacturers and those who supply them to the market) would face the consequences of the law,” he added.

He also directed the police department to submit a report on the progress made in curbing kite flying during the next meeting, including the number of actions taken and fines imposed. He emphasised that until the police prioritise action against kite makers instead of accepting bribes from the kite flyers, fatalities from string injuries will continue.

The Punjab Information Minister emphasised the importance of informing all stakeholders about the proposed acts and ordinances and understanding the reasons behind the amendments. “Clarity before enforcement prevents baseless criticism and unnecessary debates. The ordinance on kite flying proposes penalties for children and strict punishments for kite and string manufacturers. Holding children accountable would make parents aware of their responsibilities,” she added.

The Punjab Local Government Minister condemned the business of lethal strings, suggesting that the kite flyers should be brought before magistrates immediately after the arrest. He advocated for the inclusion of women police officers in the police departments, enhancing departmental efficiency.

The Punjab Law Minister directed the Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority to enforce merit as the sole criterion for appointing technical experts, aiming to benefit from modern trends in the construction sector. “The purpose of the authority’s establishment was to capitalise on modern trends in the construction industry and this should be considered during appointments,” he added.

The meeting also reviewed the Child Protection Policy, reaching a consensus on the establishment of special courts for vulnerable individuals and expanding the jurisdiction of the Child Protection Bureau Lahore to cover the entire Punjab province.

