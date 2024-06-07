AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
Punjab will not compromise on its share in NFC award: minister

Recorder Report Published 07 Jun, 2024 06:24am

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaa-ul-Rehman has said that the Punjab government will not compromise on its share in the National Commission (NFC) Award and the federal government has not decided on this matter.

He expressed these views during a meeting with US Consul General in Lahore Christine Hackens here on Thursday.

On this occasion, the Minister told the US Consul General that in the forthcoming budget, subsidies would be provided to the transport, food and agriculture sectors while public-private partnerships would be utilised to ensure quality education in government schools.

“The Punjab government’s focus would primarily remain on education, healthcare, agriculture and environmental conservation sectors. Efforts will be made to provide modern teaching equipment to students and alleviate travel difficulties.

Moreover, investment would be made in solar systems to reduce electricity bills and private sector investment would be encouraged for mega projects,” he added.

He also disclosed that there would be no increase in taxes burdening the poor in the budget. He averred that instead of increasing property tax rates, changes would be made in the tax base to increase provincial resources. “A reasonable increase in property tax rates is proposed after five years. In the upcoming budget, skill development and internship programmes for youth would be introduced, while no final decision has been made yet regarding the Pink and Yellow Line trains,” he added.

Commenting on Punjab’s political situation, he said that the previous government not only affected the province’s financial policies but also other administrative matters. He condemned the opposition’s unserious attitude in the Punjab Assembly, saying most of the opposition’s concerns were related to education, healthcare, agriculture, and law and order, but their criticism lacks constructive solutions. “The Punjab government is actively working to address public issues,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

