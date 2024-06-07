AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
BOP 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.87%)
CNERGY 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
DFML 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.84%)
DGKC 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.19%)
FFBL 30.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.94%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
HASCOL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
HBL 108.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
HUBC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
KEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
OGDC 124.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
PAEL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
PPL 116.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.43%)
PTC 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.46%)
SEARL 55.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
SNGP 62.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.3%)
UNITY 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,718 Decreased By -55.6 (-0.72%)
BR30 24,778 Decreased By -185.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 73,863 Decreased By -356.5 (-0.48%)
KSE30 23,691 Decreased By -88.1 (-0.37%)
Jun 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-07

Wall Street mixed as Nvidia retreat hits tech stocks

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2024 06:24am

NEW YORK: Wall Street struggled for direction on Thursday as AI-favorite Nvidia slipped after a tech-led rally in the previous session, and investors awaited a key labor market report ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meetings next week to decide on interest rates.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 touched fresh intraday record highs shortly after the open, however, initial gains fizzled out as Nvidia slipped more than 2%. In the previous session, it had crossed $3 trillion in market valuation and overtaken Apple as the world’s second most valuable company.

“Today definitely feels like it’s a bit of profit taking or just a breather for a stock that’s up 145% year to date,” said Dave Mazza, CEO of Roundhill Investments.

Gains in Nvidia and other AI-related players have largely driven Wall Street’s rally this year, with the chipmaker accounting for roughly a third of the S&P 500’s over 12% year-to-date gains.

The technology sector led declines with a 0.5% dip, while an index tracking chip stocks lost 0.8%.

Investors’ focus is now on the crucial nonfarm payrolls report, expected on Friday, which they expect to offer further clues on the strength of the labor market and the path for Federal Reserve policy.

A Thursday report from the Labor Department showed jobless claims rose more than expected to a seasonally adjusted 229,000 for the week ended June 1, the latest in a string of reports indicating tightness in the labor market is reducing, giving the Fed more room to cut rates.

Traders see a 68% chance of a September rate reduction, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool, and have priced in about two cuts this year, as per data from LSEG. Forecasters polled by Reuters also expect two cuts.

Some market participants also pointed to growing pressure for the Fed with both the European Central Bank and Bank of Canada beginning easing cycles.

“If you get too much divergences among the major economies, it can start to put pressure on different pockets of the economy...it might make something like a (Fed) September cut a little more obvious,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird.

Five out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors were in gains, led by a 0.6% rise in consumer staples.

Gains in software companies, including a 2.5% rise in Salesforce, helped the Dow outperform.

At 12:08 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 20.85 points, or 0.05%, at 38,828.18, the S&P 500 was down 4.87 points, or 0.09%, at 5,349.16, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 20.95 points, or 0.12%, at 17,166.95.

Among others, Lululemon Athletica rose 5% after beating expectations for first-quarter profit and revenue on Wednesday.

US-listed shares of NIO dropped 6.5% after the Chinese electric vehicle maker posted a quarterly net loss.

Five Below slumped 12.9% after the discount store operator trimmed its annual net-sales forecast.

Wall Street S&P 500

Comments

200 characters

Wall Street mixed as Nvidia retreat hits tech stocks

WHT on cash withdrawals: PM rejects another key revenue step of FBR

Pakistan, China sign more MoUs

Alternative energy system: PM highlights huge investment potential

Import concessions: FBR unveils updated list of 222 locally-made goods

Jul-Mar period: Provinces’ spending jumps 23pc YoY

Reform steps yielding results: PM

Nepra notifies FCA adjustment of Rs3.33/unit for April

‘Wishlist’ being prepared as Qatari emir due

Completion of recruitment process: ED asks officials to accord due priority to stipulated deadline

Govt submits details, photos of IK’s life in jail

Read more stories