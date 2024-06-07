AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
BOP 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.87%)
CNERGY 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
DFML 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.84%)
DGKC 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.19%)
FFBL 30.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.94%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
HASCOL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
HBL 108.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
HUBC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
KEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
OGDC 124.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
PAEL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
PPL 116.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.43%)
PTC 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.46%)
SEARL 55.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
SNGP 62.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.3%)
UNITY 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,718 Decreased By -55.6 (-0.72%)
BR30 24,778 Decreased By -185.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 73,863 Decreased By -356.5 (-0.48%)
KSE30 23,691 Decreased By -88.1 (-0.37%)
Jun 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-07

HK stocks track regional markets higher; China slips

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2024 06:24am

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong shares closed up on Thursday, tracking Asian markets higher on growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve will likely cut interest rates in September, while China stocks closed down.

Expectations of Fed rate cuts in September rose after data this week hinted the US labour market was easing. The Euro advanced ahead of the European Central Bank policy meeting, in which a rate cut is widely expected.

Also helping sentiment was a private sector survey released on Wednesday that showed China’s services activity in May accelerated at the quickest pace in 10 months. Staffing levels expanded for the first time since January, pointing to a sustained recovery in the second quarter.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 51.84 points or 0.28% at 18,476.80. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.19% to 6,555.06.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 2.5%, while the IT sector rose 0.44%, the financial sector ended 0.02% lower and the property sector dipped 0.61%.

The Shanghai Composite index ended down 0.54% at 3,048.79.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.07%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.51%, the consumer staples sector down 0.48%, the real estate index down 0.58% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.91%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.68% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.715%.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.96%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.55%.

Hong Kong shares Fed

Comments

200 characters

HK stocks track regional markets higher; China slips

WHT on cash withdrawals: PM rejects another key revenue step of FBR

Pakistan, China sign more MoUs

Alternative energy system: PM highlights huge investment potential

Import concessions: FBR unveils updated list of 222 locally-made goods

Jul-Mar period: Provinces’ spending jumps 23pc YoY

Reform steps yielding results: PM

Nepra notifies FCA adjustment of Rs3.33/unit for April

‘Wishlist’ being prepared as Qatari emir due

Completion of recruitment process: ED asks officials to accord due priority to stipulated deadline

Govt submits details, photos of IK’s life in jail

Read more stories