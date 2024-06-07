AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-3.22%)
BOP 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.87%)
CNERGY 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
DFML 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.84%)
DGKC 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.19%)
FFBL 30.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.94%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
HASCOL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
HBL 108.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
HUBC 140.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
KEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
OGDC 124.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
PAEL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.36%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
PPL 116.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.43%)
PTC 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.46%)
SEARL 55.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
SNGP 62.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
SSGC 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
TRG 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.3%)
UNITY 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,718 Decreased By -55.6 (-0.72%)
BR30 24,778 Decreased By -185.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 73,863 Decreased By -356.5 (-0.48%)
KSE30 23,691 Decreased By -88.1 (-0.37%)
Markets Print 2024-06-07

Corn, soy futures rise on new Brazilian tax rule

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2024 06:24am

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures rose on Thursday as news of tighter rules on industry tax credits in Brazil made traders and producers hopeful that it could boost US export business, traders said.

Brazilian food exporter lobbies on Wednesday blasted the government’s executive order imposing new rules for use of tax credits, claiming the rules are unconstitutional and will make companies less competitive on global markets.

“That’ll spur business going our way,” US-based Mark Schultz, analyst at Northstar Commodity, said. CBOT soybeans added 24-1/4 cents to $12.02-1/4 a bushel, while CBOT corn gained 12-1/4 cents to $4.51-1/2 a bushel.

Wheat ticked lower as brokers weighed concerns over drought and frost damage to the Black Sea crop with a burgeoning US harvest. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 1-3/4 cents at $6.45-1/2 a bushel as of 1540 GMT.

The Brazilian executive order prompted a wave of short covering as traders digested the news. Meanwhile, Brazilian exporters hesitated to sell in the aftermath of the new rule.

The new measure was included in an executive order sent to Congress on Tuesday. It takes effect immediately but needs approval from lawmakers within four months to remain valid.

“Exporters say by closing the tax credit loophole it will increase the cost of doing business,” Tom Fritz, broker at EFG Group, said. “They’re taking offers of table as they reassess profit margins.” Spotty rains in the US corn belt as well as concerns over a mid-June heat wave have also given underlying support to markets.

