WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 06, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 5-Jun-24 4-Jun-24 3-Jun-24 31-May-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104126 0.104092 0.104285 0.10432 Euro 0.820282 0.819426 0.819307 0.819923 Japanese yen 0.00486 0.004822 0.004809 0.0048232 U.K. pound 0.963597 0.961817 0.960808 0.961211 U.S. dollar 0.75449 0.754189 0.755679 0.75555 Algerian dinar 0.005618 0.005618 0.005619 0.0056149 Australian dollar 0.502339 0.502893 0.502224 0.501459 Botswana pula 0.055153 0.055358 0.055013 0.0550796 Brazilian real 0.142801 0.143161 0.144304 0.144161 Brunei dollar 0.560417 0.560069 0.559306 0.559377 Canadian dollar 0.550883 0.551267 0.55422 0.554044 Chilean peso 0.000833 0.000831 0.000824 0.0008231 Czech koruna 0.033267 0.033094 0.033147 0.0331891 Danish krone 0.109857 0.109842 0.109927 Indian rupee 0.009048 0.009032 0.009097 0.0090704 Israeli New Shekel 0.203421 0.204498 0.206413 0.203214 Korean won 0.000549 0.000547 0.000547 0.0005489 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46404 2.46306 2.46551 Malaysian ringgit 0.160547 0.160671 0.160619 Mauritian rupee 0.016288 0.01625 0.016259 0.016273 Mexican peso 0.042968 0.042226 0.042854 0.0443979 New Zealand dollar 0.466841 0.466164 0.462548 Norwegian krone 0.0720305 Omani rial 1.96226 1.96148 1.96536 1.96502 Peruvian sol 0.202289 Philippine peso 0.012858 0.012885 0.012912 0.0128889 Polish zloty 0.190494 0.191186 0.191306 0.191818 Qatari riyal 0.207277 0.207195 0.207604 Russian ruble 0.008502 0.008497 0.008455 0.0083772 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201197 0.201117 0.201514 Singapore dollar 0.560417 0.560069 0.559306 0.559377 South African rand 0.040126 0.040257 0.040415 0.0400741 Swedish krona 0.072415 0.072034 0.071847 0.0717908 Swiss franc 0.845462 0.844557 0.838618 0.83394 Thai baht 0.020617 0.02062 0.0205586 Trinidadian dollar 0.112404 0.112348 0.112685 U.A.E. dirham 0.205443 0.205361 0.205767 Uruguayan peso 0.019312 0.019375 0.019483 0.019477 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

