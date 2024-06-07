WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
June 06, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 5-Jun-24 4-Jun-24 3-Jun-24 31-May-24
Chinese yuan 0.104126 0.104092 0.104285 0.10432
Euro 0.820282 0.819426 0.819307 0.819923
Japanese yen 0.00486 0.004822 0.004809 0.0048232
U.K. pound 0.963597 0.961817 0.960808 0.961211
U.S. dollar 0.75449 0.754189 0.755679 0.75555
Algerian dinar 0.005618 0.005618 0.005619 0.0056149
Australian dollar 0.502339 0.502893 0.502224 0.501459
Botswana pula 0.055153 0.055358 0.055013 0.0550796
Brazilian real 0.142801 0.143161 0.144304 0.144161
Brunei dollar 0.560417 0.560069 0.559306 0.559377
Canadian dollar 0.550883 0.551267 0.55422 0.554044
Chilean peso 0.000833 0.000831 0.000824 0.0008231
Czech koruna 0.033267 0.033094 0.033147 0.0331891
Danish krone 0.109857 0.109842 0.109927
Indian rupee 0.009048 0.009032 0.009097 0.0090704
Israeli New Shekel 0.203421 0.204498 0.206413 0.203214
Korean won 0.000549 0.000547 0.000547 0.0005489
Kuwaiti dinar 2.46404 2.46306 2.46551
Malaysian ringgit 0.160547 0.160671 0.160619
Mauritian rupee 0.016288 0.01625 0.016259 0.016273
Mexican peso 0.042968 0.042226 0.042854 0.0443979
New Zealand dollar 0.466841 0.466164 0.462548
Norwegian krone 0.0720305
Omani rial 1.96226 1.96148 1.96536 1.96502
Peruvian sol 0.202289
Philippine peso 0.012858 0.012885 0.012912 0.0128889
Polish zloty 0.190494 0.191186 0.191306 0.191818
Qatari riyal 0.207277 0.207195 0.207604
Russian ruble 0.008502 0.008497 0.008455 0.0083772
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201197 0.201117 0.201514
Singapore dollar 0.560417 0.560069 0.559306 0.559377
South African rand 0.040126 0.040257 0.040415 0.0400741
Swedish krona 0.072415 0.072034 0.071847 0.0717908
Swiss franc 0.845462 0.844557 0.838618 0.83394
Thai baht 0.020617 0.02062 0.0205586
Trinidadian dollar 0.112404 0.112348 0.112685
U.A.E. dirham 0.205443 0.205361 0.205767
Uruguayan peso 0.019312 0.019375 0.019483 0.019477
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
