Yemen’s Houthis say they launched two operations against ships at Israel’s Haifa port

DUBAI: Yemen’s Houthi group said on Thursday it launched two joint military operations with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance against ships at Israel’s Haifa port.

“The first targeted two ships carrying military equipments in the port of Haifa, while the second targeted a ship that violated the decision to ban entry to the port,” Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised statement.

Yemen’s Houthis target six ships in three seas

The Houthis, who control Yemen’s capital and most populous areas, have attacked international shipping in the Red Sea since November in solidarity with the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas, drawing US and British retaliatory strikes since February.