SINGAPORE: South Korea’s Korea Midland Power Co (KOMIPO) is seeking 3.2-3.8 trillion British thermal units (TBtu) of liquefied natural gas (LNG), according to a tender issued on Wednesday evening.

The LNG is to be delivered on August 7-9 on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis to Kogas terminals in Incheon, Pyeongtaek, Tongyeong and Samcheok in Korea.

The tender closes on June 13.