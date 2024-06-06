AIRLINK 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.07%)
BOP 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
DFML 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
DGKC 86.01 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.51%)
FCCL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.12%)
FFBL 30.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-4.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.84%)
HASCOL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
HBL 109.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.16%)
HUBC 141.03 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.38%)
HUMNL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
KEL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.09%)
MLCF 37.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
OGDC 127.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.28%)
PAEL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PPL 117.77 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.27%)
PRL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
PTC 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SEARL 56.91 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.57%)
SNGP 63.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.57%)
SSGC 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
TELE 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
TRG 66.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.03%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,792 Increased By 18.7 (0.24%)
BR30 25,046 Increased By 82.6 (0.33%)
KSE100 74,387 Increased By 167.9 (0.23%)
KSE30 23,864 Increased By 84.7 (0.36%)
Jun 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indonesia’s Ibu volcano erupts twice, spewing red-hot lava

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2024 11:17am

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Mount Ibu volcano erupted again on Thursday, firing red bright lava and rocks into the night sky and triggering a spectacular display of volcanic lightning, the country’s volcanology agency PVMBG said.

The 1,325 metre-high (4,347 ft) volcano on the eastern island of Halmahera erupted twice on Thursday, Heruningtyas Desi Purnamasari an official at PVMBG told Reuters.

The first eruption was at 1:30 a.m. local time, spewing incandescent lava and rocks as lightning flashes lit up its crater, PVMBG footage showed.

Indonesia volcano erupts, spews ash 7 km into the sky

The second eruption was at 7:46 a.m local time for two minutes, shooting volcanic ash as high as 1,200m (4,000 feet). Clouds of grey ash billowed into the sky from the crater, images from PVMBG showed. “The alert status of the volcano is still level four or the highest,” Heruningtyas said.

The agency banned any activities within 7 km (4 miles) of the crater.

Thursday’s volcanic activity was the latest in a series of eruption since May. Ibu volcano also erupted on Tuesday, spewing 5 km (3 miles) columns of grey ash into the sky.

Authorities have evacuated seven villages nearby since May 16 but no new evacuation planned after the latest eruption.

Indonesia sits on the geologically active Pacific “Ring of Fire” and has 127 active volcanoes.

Last month, the eruption of Ruang volcano in North Sulawesi province forced the evacuation of more than 12,000 people.

At least 60 people were killed last month during flash floods and cold lava flows from Mount Marapi, one of the most active volcanoes in West Sumatra province.

indonesia Indonesia Mount Ibu volcano

Comments

200 characters

Indonesia’s Ibu volcano erupts twice, spewing red-hot lava

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Russians discussing with SIFC wide range of trade ties

Pakistan, China sign 32 agreements in ‘historic moment’

Indian shares open higher as PM Modi set for third term

UNICEF finds 90% of Gazan children lack food needed for proper growth

BlueEX Limited inks MoU for strategic partnership with China’s SZCBEA

Payments to IPPs: PPIB urges SBP to make $758m available

Oil up on Fed rate cut expectations, but OPEC+ supply decision caps gains

FBR finalises revised GST schedules for budget

Delay in release of imported cotton: APTMA seeks PM’s intervention

Read more stories