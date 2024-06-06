US House passes bill to sanction ICC over Israel

WASHINGTON: The Republican-led US House of Representatives passed legislation that would impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court over its prosecutor’s decision to seek arrest warrants for Israeli officials related to the war in Gaza.
WASHINGTON: The Republican-led US House of Representatives passed legislation that would impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court over its prosecutor’s decision to seek arrest warrants for Israeli officials related to the war in Gaza.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jun 5
|
278.50
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jun 5
|
278.30
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jun 5
|
156.06
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jun 5
|
0.89
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jun 5
|
1.28
|
Euro to USD / Jun 5
|
1.09
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jun 5
|
5354.03
|
India Sensex / Jun 5
|
74382.24
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jun 5
|
38490.17
|
Nasdaq / Jun 5
|
17187.05
|
Hang Seng / Jun 5
|
18424.96
|
FTSE 100 / Jun 5
|
8246.95
|
Dow Jones / Jun 5
|
38807.33
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jun 5
|
18575.94
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jun 4
|
19935
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jun 5
|
74.07
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jun 5
|
206276
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jun 5
|
2375.50
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jun 5
|
73.51
|
Petrol/Litre / Jun 6
|
268.36
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Jun 6
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Jun 6
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
585
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Jun 6
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Jun 6
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Jun 6
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Jun 6
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
87.10
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Jun 6
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
499.34
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Jun 6
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Jun 6
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.84
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Jun 6
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Jun 6
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
585
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Jun 6
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Jun 6
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Jun 6
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Jun 6
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
87.10
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Jun 6
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
499.34
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Jun 6
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Jun 6
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.84
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Jun 6
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
47,200,500
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Jun 6
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
29,719,327
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Jun 6
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
21,170,581
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Jun 6
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
16,965,134
▲ 0.00
|
The Searle Co. / Jun 6
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
15,793,227
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Jun 6
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
15,054,641
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jun 6
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
14,145,556
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jun 6
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
13,158,668
▲ 0.00
|
Telecard Limited / Jun 6
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
12,358,668
▲ 0.00
Comments