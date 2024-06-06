PTI founder reaping what he sowed: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder is ‘reaping what he sowed’.

Speaking at the PPP’s parliamentary party meeting in Karachi, Bilawal discussed the current political situation of the country, stating that PTI founder’s current condition is a result of his previous actions. He said that such issues will continue to arise until democratic principles are not adopted.

Speaking on the Sindh government’s performance, Bilawal said that there is need to improve governance with limited resources. He said solar power supply is an important part of the PPP’s Sindh government plan.

Bilawal said that he would review performance of the Sindh government every six months and will also take reports from each minister.

He said that law enforcement agencies have been directed to play a key role in combating terrorism. He expressed hope that the new interior minister will eradicate the menace of terrorism the target with the cooperation of all institutions.

Earlier, the PPP chairman slammed PTI for its ‘double standards’ over remarks regarding dialogue with the establishment.

During his speech in the National Assembly, Bilawal said that PTI only care about their personal issues and not about the problems faced by the common man.

He said that the PPP believes in democracy and wants to solve the problems faced by the people, but PTI is only interested in its personal agenda.